Pakistani Airlines to operate special flight from Baku to Islamabad
- 20 Jul 2020 14:52
- 21 Aug 2025 17:20
- Economics
Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has scheduled a flight on Wednesday for Baku - Islamabad sector, informs the Pakistani Embassy in Azerbaijan.
"Tickets will be available at all PIA offices and will be sold on first come first serve basis. Pakistanis stranded in Azerbaijan are requested to follow PIA website and Pakistan Embassy’s Facebook page for further updates,” the embassy said.