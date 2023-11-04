Pakistani army kills 9 terrorists as attack on Mianwali air base thwarted

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pakistani army on Saturday said it killed nine terrorists after they stormed the Mianwali air base in the northeastern province of Punjab early morning, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media-wing of the Pakistani army, said the operation was completed and all the terrorists were killed.

"Combing and clearance operation at PAF (Pakistan Air Force) Training Airbase Mianwali has been concluded and all nine terrorists have been sent to hell," said the ISPR.

Earlier, it said that the Mianwali training air base came under a failed terrorist attack, which was foiled and thwarted by the Pakistani troops.

According to the military, no damage has been inflicted on any of the PAF’s functional operational assets, while three already phased-out non-operational aircraft were damaged during the attack.

"The prompt and professional conclusion of the operation serves as a stark reminder to all enemies of peace that Pakistan's Armed Forces remain vigilant and are fully capable of defending the homeland from any threat," the military said.

The Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), a group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the mother network of several Pakistani militant groups, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The latest attack came just a day after a series of incidents including two explosions in which 16 security personnel and four civilians were killed in Dera Ismail Khan district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Gwadar district of southwestern Balochistan province on Friday.

The latest wave of terror attacks occurred just a day after the Election Commission of Pakistan announced that the much-awaited general elections will be held on Feb. 8.

