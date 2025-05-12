Pakistani, Australian FMs discuss recent regional developments

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone with his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, to discuss the latest regional developments.

During the call, Ishaq Dar affirmed that his country has exercised restraint during the current tensions with India and exercised its right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter and international law, News.Az reports citing foreign media.



He said that Pakistan will continue to work to maintain regional peace and security.



Wong, for her part, welcomed the ceasefire announcement between Pakistan and India and expressed her hope that it would lead to lasting peace.

