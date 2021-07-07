Pakistani companies have potential to invest in liberated Azerbaijani lands, envoy says
- 07 Jul 2021 12:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 163022
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/pakistani-companies-have-potential-to-invest-in-liberated-azerbaijani-lands-envoy-says Copied
Pakistani companies have potential to invest in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee told reporters on Wednesday.
He recalled that Azerbaijan has officially invited companies from friendly countries to invest in the liberated territories.
“We would like to see Pakistani companies among those actively investing and participating in the reconstruction of these lands,” Hayee added.