Pakistani companies have potential to invest in liberated Azerbaijani lands, envoy says

Pakistani companies have potential to invest in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee told reporters on Wednesday.

He recalled that Azerbaijan has officially invited companies from friendly countries to invest in the liberated territories.

“We would like to see Pakistani companies among those actively investing and participating in the reconstruction of these lands,” Hayee added.

News.Az