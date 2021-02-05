Pakistani companies keen to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large number of Pakistani companies are interested in participating in the restoration and reconstruction work in Azerbaijani lands liberated from occupation, Pakistani Ambassador to Baku Bilal Hayee said at a press conference on Friday.

The ambassador said during his recent visit to Islamabad Azerbaijan’s foreign minister invited Pakistani companies to the country.

“In this regard, we will hold negotiations with the Azerbaijani government. We hope that representatives of Pakistani companies will come to Azerbaijan to join the reconstruction process in the coming months and years,” Hayee added.

