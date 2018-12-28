Pakistani court declares FETO a terror group
Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to declare as a terrorist group the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO)-linked foundation that runs
Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader
The Supreme Court of Pakistan also ordered to hand over the FETO-linked schools and other
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. The foundation also establishes schools and education centers abroad.
The
On Dec. 13, a local lawyer Sohail Sajid had filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court and requested to declare the group as a "terror outfit" in the country.
The court directed the Interior Ministry to declare Pak-Turk International Cag Education Foundation (PTICEF), a FETO-linked group that runs schools in the country, as a “proscribed organization” and include its name in the
The court also ordered the concerned authorities to immediately hand over all movable and immovable assets, schools, colleges, education centers and other similar entities owned by the FETO-linked organization to Turkiye Maarif Foundation.
