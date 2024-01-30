Pakistani court sentences ex-Premier Imran Khan to 10 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Pakistani court on Tuesday sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his top diplomat Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in jail in a case that accused the incarcerated ex-premier of leaking "state secrets," News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The sentence was announced by Judge Abual Hasnat Moham­mad Zulqarnain in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, ARY News, a local broadcaster reported.

However, Khan's lawyer Gohar Ali Khan said his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would challenge the sentence in the Islamabad High Court in the capital. Gohar is also the PTI's party chief.

"We will challenge this sentence in Islamabad High Court and Supreme Court and hope we will get justice," he told reporters.

Khan was accused of exposing an official secret when he waved a confidential diplomatic letter at a rally in 2022.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who served as premier from 2018 to 2022, lost a vote of confidence in parliament in April 2022, one year short of completing his term.

