Pakistani delegation visits Azerbaijan National Defense University

A delegation consisting of high-ranking civil servants of the Pakistani government studying at the National Management College of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan visited the Azerbaijan National Defense University, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Welcoming the guests, the rector of the National Defense University, Professor, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev expressed satisfaction to see them in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military education between the two countries, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.

An extensive briefing about the National Defense University and the Second Karabakh War was presented to the delegation.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee also participated in the meeting.

In the end, a photo was taken.

News.Az