Pakistani delegation visits Azerbaijan Naval Forces (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov has met with a delegation led by Chief of the Naval Academy of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The Pakistani delegation is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers on the graves of Azerbaijanis who became shahids for the independence and territorial integrity of the country.

Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the military sphere is based on friendly and fraternal relations that are constantly developing.

Rear Admiral Shifaat Ali Khan expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and noted the need to hold such meetings and expand cooperation in strengthening Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations.

The Pakistani delegation was briefed on the history and activities of the Naval Forces.

They inspected the warships, inquired about their tactical and technical characteristics. Detailed information was also provided on the accommodation of the ships' crew, the organization of nutrition, and other vital devices.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of cooperation between the Naval Forces of the two countries in the military, military-educational, and other spheres, as well as discussed issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az