Pakistani envoy to Azerbaijan urges int’l community not to be indifferent to situation in Kashmir

Pakistani envoy to Azerbaijan urges int’l community not to be indifferent to situation in Kashmir

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community must not remain indifferent to what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir, said Pakistani Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bilal Hayee, News.Az reports.

Speaking at a briefing on the situation in Kashmir, the ambassador urged the international community not to allow a new genocide to take place.

“Several countries that always advocate democracy, human rights and value, continue to turn a blind eye to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. This is a clear manifestation of double standards,” he said.

The Pakistani diplomat called Azerbaijan a brotherly and friendly country. He noted that Azerbaijan understands the desire of Kashmiris.

The ambassador reiterated that Pakistan supports Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

“Self-determination is a legitimate right of repressed Kashmiris. In Kashmir, people are being persecuted, human rights are being violated. The world must raise its voice to prevent a new genocide,” Ambassador Hayee added.

News.Az