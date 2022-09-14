Pakistani expert urges international organizations to condemn Armenia’s military provocations against Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community and international organizations should condemn Armenia’s recent military provocations against Azerbaijan, Qaiser Nawab, Founder President of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Alumni Association and CEO of “THE” Society International and global youth leader on SDGs, told News.Az.

Nawab noted that Armenia should stop its provocations as soon as possible.

“We are following with great concern on recent developments on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. As a result of the provocations conducted by Armenia, some 50 Azerbaijani soldiers became martyrs. We called on Armenia to stop these provocations as soon as possible, respect the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, and act in accordance with the trilateral agreements reached,” the Pakistani expert added.

News.Az