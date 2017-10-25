Pakistani General: "Armenia should free the Azerbaijani lands"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan has always supported and will continue to support Azerbaijan's just position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Tariq Han, the retired lieutenant of the Pakistani army, told Azvision.az that Armenia must withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"The world community should exert pressure on Armenia for Yerevan to fulfill the four UN Security Council resolutions. In the Karabakh issue, Pakistan should always be by Azerbaijan's side," the Pakistani general said.

Talking about the military-technical cooperation between Islamabad and Baku, Tariq Han said that there is a great potential for cooperation in a number of areas, including the military: "Islamabad can deliver training aircraft, crashes, tanks, firearms, unmanned aerial vehicles and other vehicles in Baku. It is a pleasure to deepen military cooperation between our countries."

News.Az

