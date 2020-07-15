Pakistani journalist: No peace in Nagorno Karabakh without implementing UN resolutions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace in Nagorno Karabakh is only possible if the will of the general public and the UN resolutions are taken in the account, diplomatic activities correspondent at Pakistan’s BOL News agency Anwer Abbas told Trend.

Starting from the afternoon on July 12, units of the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of the Tovuz district of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, shelled Azerbaijani positions using artillery mounts.

Talking current situation at the frontline, Abbas noted that it has been observed across the world that a party that does not want peace or has illegally occupied lands of another country starts provocations by violating ceasefire just to have the negotiations fail.

“Another fact is that the aggressor country always tries to distract the world from its crime by starting violent actions. This very tactic is being used by Armenia as they do not respect peace or value human lives. Throughout history, Armenians remained barbaric and brutal in their actions whether it is Tovuz now or in Khojaly,” Abbas said.

The journalist emphasized that Armenia always attempts to start aggression whenever there is a mediation or peace attempt.

“Without resolving Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in accordance with the will of the general public and the UN resolutions it is impossible to establish peace in the region. Azerbaijan should give a befitting response to make Armenia understand that if they make any expedition it will cost them greatly,” he said.

News.Az