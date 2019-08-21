Pakistani magazine publishes articles about Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Pakistan in the world” magazine has published two articles about Azerbaijan.

Written by Azerbaijani Ambassador Ali Alizade, the article, headlined “Azerbaijan- First parliamentary democracy in the Muslim East”, highlighted the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Headlined “Azerbaijan: country of harmony and progress”, the second article provided an insight into the foreign policy of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, its bilateral and diplomatic relations.

The article praised national leader Heydar Aliyev`s role in establishing political and economic stability, strengthening the protection of human rights and developing democracy in the country. It also highlighted Azerbaijan`s new tourism and visa policy as well as large-scale projects of global importance.

News.Az

