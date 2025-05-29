Pakistani PM concludes visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concluded his visit to Azerbaijan on May 29.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Pakistani Prime Minister at Lachin International Airport, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

