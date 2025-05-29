Yandex metrika counter

Pakistani PM concludes visit to Azerbaijan

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concluded his visit to Azerbaijan on May 29.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Pakistani Prime Minister at Lachin International Airport, News.Az reports, citing local media

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was seen off by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.


