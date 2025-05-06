Pakistani PM, UN chief hold second phone call in week amid regional tensions

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25. (Photo: X/@CMShehbaz)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a telephone call to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the prevailing security situation in South Asia.

This was the second telephone conversation between the two leaders within a week, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.

The prime minister appreciated the UN Secretary General’s continued engagement and outreach efforts and welcomed his call for de-escalation as well as the need to avoid any confrontation.

While reiterating his offer of an independent transparent, neutral and credible investigation, the prime minister expressed his concern that India was yet to provide any evidence, nevertheless it continued to resort to provocative rhetoric and war mongering.

PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

News.Az