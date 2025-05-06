Pakistani PM, UN chief hold second phone call in week amid regional tensions
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a telephone call to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the prevailing security situation in South Asia.
This was the second telephone conversation between the two leaders within a week, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s House, News.Az reports, citing Geo News.
The prime minister appreciated the UN Secretary General’s continued engagement and outreach efforts and welcomed his call for de-escalation as well as the need to avoid any confrontation.
While reiterating his offer of an independent transparent, neutral and credible investigation, the prime minister expressed his concern that India was yet to provide any evidence, nevertheless it continued to resort to provocative rhetoric and war mongering.
PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.