Pakistani premier thanks Turkish president for solidarity

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan at the critical time.

“Spoke with my dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and thanked him for Turkiye’s solidarity and support with Pakistan at this critical time. Appreciate the prayers of our Turkish brethren for the martyrs of yesterday’s heinous missile strikes carried out by India,” PM Sharif wrote on X, News.Az reports.

“Briefed him on the valiant efforts of our armed forces who repulsed the enemy with their bravery and professional superiority. We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs. Pakistan is grateful for Turkish efforts to promote de-escalation and maintain peace in South Asia,” the premier stated.

