Pakistani president arrives in Azerbaijan for visit

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Arif Alvi was met by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov and other officials. News.Az

