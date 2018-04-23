Pakistani president congratulates Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan.

APA reports that the letter reads as follows:

"Your Excellency, I am pleased to convey my sincere congratulations on your re-election as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Your re-election as the country's leader is not only an indication of the confidence of the Azerbaijani people in you, but also a mandate for the development of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Pakistan and Azerbaijan, as well as being strategic partners, are also brotherly states with ancient cultural ties and common traditions. Your Excellency, Your visit to Pakistan in March last year gave additional stimulus to the friendly and benevolent relations existing between our countries. We intend to work more closely with you to further strengthen bilateral ties between our countries for the common interests of the peoples of Pakistan and Azerbaijan. I wish you good health and happiness and for the people of Azerbaijan continuous development and prosperity. Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest respect.”

News.Az

News.Az