Pakistani President offers to establish joint venture with Azerbaijan

"Pakistan and Azerbaijan have a great potential for economic cooperation and mutual trade."

Pakistani President Mahmoud Hussein made the due statement at a meeting with Finance Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, APA-Economics reports citing Pakistan's media. According to him, both countries should work together to benefit from these opportunities.

The Pakistani President stressed that regular business meetings should be held to boost trade between the two countries. He noted that for this purpose, Azerbaijan and Pakistan should establish joint ventures for activities in different regions.

Hussein said that both countries have a common position on key global and regional issues and support each other in international forums: "This is the embodiment of close and fraternal relations between the two countries".

The Pakistani President noted that his country recognizes the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, its internationally recognized borders and, in particular, supports Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. He praised Azerbaijan's position on Azerbaijan's Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Samir Sharifov said that Azerbaijan supports Pakistan's position on the Kashmir issue and believes that this issue should be solved in accordance with UN Security Council Resolutions. He also said that Azerbaijan intends to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in various economic spheres in the future.

News.Az