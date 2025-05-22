Pakistani Prime Minister set to visit Azerbaijan next week
Photo Credit: Reuters
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is planning to visit Türkiye, Iran, and Azerbaijan next week, according to Pakistani newspaper Daily Times.
The purpose of the visit is to strengthen diplomatic ties with these states.
According to the paper, Shehbaz Sharif will meet with high-ranking leaders of the three countries.