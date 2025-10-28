Pakistani Senate chairman arrives in Baku for Constitution anniversary conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Chairman of the Pakistani Senate, has arrived in Baku to attend the international parliamentary conference marking the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Gilani was welcomed by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Musa Gasimli, Head of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Interparliamentary Working Group Kamaladdin Gafarov, and other officials, News.Az reports, citing local media.

