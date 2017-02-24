Pakistani teen found frozen to death in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixteen-year-old Muhammad Naseer Ahmed and his family had entered Turkey illegally from Iran.

A Pakistani teenager who entered Turkey illegally from Iran with his family was found frozen to death in the eastern province of Agri on Wednesday, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent in the region.

Muhammad Naseer Ahmed, 16, was found by soldiers in a mountainous area.

The rest of his family was taken to a hospital in eastern Erzurum province, where the remaining children are said to be in good condition.

The teenager’s remains were buried in Erzurum province.

News.Az

