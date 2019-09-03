Pakistan's investment potential to be promoted in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku will host the presentation of the investment potential of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on September 5, Report informs citing the Pakistani embassy in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade told Report that the Pakistani delegation will also include the speaker of Assembly of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Ahmad Gani and Information Minister of the province Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. The main goal of the event is to encourage the investment potential of Pakistan.

B2 meetings are planned as part of the event.

Notably, the overall trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan made $9,030,500 in January-July of this year, which growth of $2,028,640 or 29% over the same period of the last year.

