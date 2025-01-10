Pakistan’s PM to visit Azerbaijan next month
Photo: IANS
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly plans to visit Azerbaijan in February.Pakistan is actively pursuing enhanced engagement with Central Asian States in line with its policy of “Vision Central Asia” and increasing links with the important countries of Caucasia. Toeing the strategy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a visit to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the third week of February, News.Az reports, citing The News International.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar and some important federal ministers will also be part of his entourage.
A delegation of the business community would also accompany the prime minister. Shehbaz would be in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan for the third time in less than seven months.
According to sources, the February visit will be a bilateral one and on the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, who also undertook a visit to Pakistan last year. The sources pointed out that Pakistan would conclude several agreements catering to the economic cooperation between the two countries.