Pakistan’s prime minister visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku
- 15 Jun 2023 07:39
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185768
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/pakistans-prime-minister-visits-alley-of-martyrs-in-baku Copied
Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs, News.Az reports.
The Pakistani Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
The Prime Minister was informed of the history of the Alley of Martyrs, and construction and redevelopment works in the city.