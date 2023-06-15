Yandex metrika counter

Pakistan’s prime minister visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Martyrs, News.Az reports. 

The Pakistani Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Prime Minister was informed of the history of the Alley of Martyrs, and construction and redevelopment works in the city.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

