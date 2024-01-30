Pakistan’s security forces eliminate 6 terrorists

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province, according to the country’s provincial caretaker information minister, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The security forces thwarted the terrorists' attempt to create lawlessness in Mach town of the province by taking swift action, Jan Achakzai, the minister, said on his social media X account.

The troops ensured the safety of the citizens and saved their lives by neutralizing the terrorists, the official added.

He said that the attack was carried out by the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army on Monday night and in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Three coordinated attacks were launched on government installations but no damage was inflicted on any of them, he added.

