Pakistan’s Sharif praises Islamabad’s role in US–Iran deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating the United States–Iran agreement, describing the “Islamabad Memorandum” as a historic diplomatic achievement.

Addressing the National Assembly, Sharif congratulated the nation’s political and military leadership on the successful conclusion of the agreement, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

“Many nations spend centuries seeking such honour, but fail to achieve it. Today, Pakistan’s name is being mentioned around the world with respect and dignity,” he said.

Sharif credited Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for playing a key role in the mediation effort. “He worked day and night for peace. There were moments when it seemed the ceasefire process could collapse, but Pakistan remained committed to finding a solution,” he said. He also praised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their contributions. Sharif said he spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday and described the conversation as warm and constructive. Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for supporting Iran during difficult times.

Sharif said the agreement would bring economic benefits to the region, including lower energy prices. “Global oil prices are already falling, and the people of Pakistan will benefit from this development,” he said, announcing a significant reduction in domestic petroleum prices later Friday. Sharif thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, China, Iran, and the United States — particularly President Trump — for supporting the mediation. On Wednesday, Trump and Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the naval blockade.

News.Az