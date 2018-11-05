Palestine FM: Azerbaijan's support in Jerusalem issue - important for Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's support on the issue of Jerusalem is important for Palestine, the Foreign Minister of Palestine Riyad al-Maliki said at the opening of the conference of Palestinian ambassadors in Asian countries on Nov. 5, Trend agency reports.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov addressing the opening session of the conference noted with satisfaction the decision to host the gathering as a response to request made by the Palestinian side and underlined the continuous support of Azerbaijan to the brotherly People of Palestine in their struggle to achieve peace, stability and sustainable development.

Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan consistently stands for the two-state solution of the Palestinian issue with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

It was noted that Azerbaijan hosted several international events on Palestine, including an international conference on the issue of Jerusalem, which was held last year in Azerbaijan with participation of the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the United Nations Coordination Office for Humanitarian Affairs, the OIC, and various non-governmental and civil society organizations.

Also, it has been emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan always supports Palestinian people in difficult times and is committed to Islamic solidarity and vivid example of this support is the allocation of $200,000 to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) by Azerbaijan in October 2018.

Mammadyarov briefed the conference participants on Armenia's aggressive policy and its consequences against Azerbaijan, stressing that UN Security Council's four resolutions on the immediate and unconditional release of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan have not yet been implemented.

Mammadyarov also informed the participants of the conference about the activities of Azerbaijan within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), considerable contribution of Azerbaijan to the cause of Islamic Solidarity, as well as initiatives launched and events organized in this regard.

Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki expressed his gratitude for continuous support of Azerbaijan to the People of Palestine in their struggle to achieve peace and underlined that the decision to host the conference of Ambassadors of Palestine in Asian states is a vivid example to it.

News.Az

News.Az