Yandex metrika counter

Palestine is ready for negotiations with Israel - Mahmoud Abbas says

  • World
  • Share
Palestine is ready for negotiations with Israel - Mahmoud Abbas says

Palestine is ready for negotiations with the Israeli side on the status issue on the sidelines of the peace conference, Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, said in an interview with RIA Novosti, News.az reports.

He stressed that, Palestinian side has prepared a road map with the participation of 6 countries that are members of the League of Arab States (LAS) and has presented it to the United States, EU, and UN Security Council for discussion.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      