Palestine to request end to ‘unlawful’ Israeli occupation at UN

Palestine's UN mission is set to propose a draft resolution to the General Assembly next week, calling for Israel to end its presence in the occupied territories within 12 months, according to an Anadolu document obtained Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

The draft resolution emphasizes that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal under international law, including decisions from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the UN Security Council (UNSC).Noting that Israeli settlements also violate international law, the draft resolution asserts that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination under the UN Charter.It reaffirmed that the issue of Palestine is "the permanent responsibility of the United Nations" until it is resolved in accordance with international law, as it notes the urgent need for Israel to end its occupation that began in 1967.The draft resolution demands "that Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility, and to do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution."It further demands Israel to end its occupation in line with ICJ decisions, and cease new settlement activities, withdraw from all settlements, and compensate for the damage caused in the occupied Palestinian territories.Emphasizing all member states "to fulfill in good faith the obligations assumed by them in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations," the draft resolution further urges states to support Palestine’s right to self-determination, reject the illegal situation created by Israel, avoid aiding Israel, and implement necessary sanctions.The document stresses the need to ensure "accountability for all violations of international law in order to end impunity, ensure justice, deter future violations, protect civilians and promote peace."It also requests a conference to be organized under the principles of the Geneva Conventions on "protection of civilians in wartime," with a call to Switzerland to hold the conference within six months.Announcing that an international meeting to address the question of Palestine and the two-state solution will take place at a 79th UN General Assembly session, the draft resolution calls on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present a report on the implementation of the resolution within three months of its adoption.The draft resolution, which is currently open for negotiation among co-sponsors, also requests support from the UN and all organizations to ensure the realization of Palestine’s right to self-determination.

