Palestine’s President to visit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will visit Türkiye in August, Anadolu Agency reports citing Turkish officials.

Abbas will pay a visit to Türkiye on Aug. 14-15, the country’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, said on X.Abbas will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Aug. 14, and will address the Turkish parliament the next day, Altun added.Earlier, Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus said: "If there are no setbacks in the coming days, we will invite Mr. Abbas to the Turkish Grand National Assembly, where he will present the Palestinian cause before the members of parliament."The visit comes in the backdrop of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's assassination earlier in the day in an airstrike in Tehran, heightening the risk of regional conflagration.

News.Az