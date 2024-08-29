Palestinian academic accuses Israel of waging 'war of extermination' in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

A leading Palestinian academic has labeled Israel's actions in Gaza as "genocide" and is calling for urgent international intervention to stop the conflict, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Sami Al Arian, director of the Center for Islamic World and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University, told Anadolu Israel is waging "a war of extermination against the Palestinian people" in Gaza."The Zionist regime in Palestine is trying to resolve its demographic problem because they want Greater Israel, but also they want to claim a Jewish state and a democratic state," Arian stated.He said Israel's actions since Oct. 7, 2023, are part of a broader strategy to make Gaza uninhabitable and instill fear among Palestinians. Highlighting that the Palestinian population in historical Palestine now outnumbers the Jewish population, the scholar added they wanted to evict Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza.Arian underlined "apartheid-like" conditions faced by Palestinians, challenging Israel's claim of being both a Jewish and democratic state.

News.Az