Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years

Emirates airline said on Thursday it lost $3.4 billion in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus crisis, handing its holding company a half-year loss for the first time in over thirty years, Reuters reports.

The airline, which temporarily suspended operations this year, saw revenue fall 75% to $3.2 billion.

