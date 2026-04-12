"Paper Tiger": Israeli leadership slams Erdogan after US-Iran truce comments

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday after comments he made about the US-Iran ceasefire, vowing that Israel would continue fighting Tehran and its regional proxies.

Shortly after the United States and Iran agreed to a ceasefire earlier this week, Erdogan warned US President Donald Trump of "possible provocations and sabotage" that could undermine the agreement, without specifying who might threaten the deal, News.Az reports, citing This is Beirut.

On Saturday, Netanyahu responded by criticising the Turkish leader.

"Israel, under my leadership, will continue to fight Iran's terror regime and its proxies, unlike Erdogan who accommodates them and massacred his own Kurdish citizens," Netanyahu said on X.

During his phone call with Trump, Erdogan also urged that the truce "not be compromised under any circumstances," saying Turkey would offer its full support to ensure as much.

Turkey, while a fierce critic of Israel, joined diplomatic efforts with Egypt and Pakistan to reach a ceasefire in the conflict.

Later on Saturday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz also lashed out at Erdogan on X, calling him a "paper tiger".

Erdogan "who did not respond to missile fire from Iran into Turkish territory and has proven to be a paper tiger, is now fleeing into the realm of antisemitism and calling for show trials in Turkey against Israel's political and military leadership".

"What an absurdity. A man of the Muslim Brotherhood, who massacred the Kurds, accuses Israel - defending itself against his Hamas allies -- of genocide."

"Israel will continue to defend itself with strength and determination - and he would do well to remain silent."

News.Az