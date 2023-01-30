Paraguay condemns attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Paraguay condemns the attack on Azerbaijan's Embassy in Tehran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

"The Government of Paraguay condemns the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan, in Tehran, expresses that these actions are unacceptable, extends its condolences to the victim's family, hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured and prompt clarification of the facts," the ministry noted.

On January 27, at around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

