Paraguay parliament recognizes Khojaly genocide

Paraguay Parliament has condemned the genocide committed by Armenia in Khojaly.

The Parliament of the Republic of Paraguay adopted a statement condemning the genocide committed in Khojaly in 1992 and expressing solidarity on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of this tragedy.

According to the parliament of Paraguay, the statement notes that the Khojaly massacre was the biggest attack on the civilian population during the three years of the military phase of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. As a result, 613 Azerbaijanis including 63 children, 106 women and 70 year old people were killed and 1275 civilians were captured for ethnic reasons, the fate of 150 of them is still unknown; In addition, 487 people, including 76 children, were injured in Khojaly, 26 children lost both parents and 130 children lost one of their parents. It was noted that this fact was fully documented by different bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and independent sources.

The document notes that a number of states have condemned the genocide and crimes against humanity committed by the Armenian armed forces against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, the armed occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and expressed respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The document notes that the Resolutions No 822, 853, 874 and 884 adopted by the UN Security Council in 1993 demand to end occupation, direct attention to victims and choose dialogue to resolve the conflict caused by the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia. The House of Deputies condemned the genocide committed in the town of Khojaly of the Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in 1992 considering the aforesaid and the violation of the main principles and norms of international law and expressed their solidarity with the Azerbaijani people on occasion of the 26th anniversary of the crime against humanity.

