Parallel use of Aghdam-Khankendi, Lachin-Khankendi roads marks beginning of new process: Political scientist

The parallel use of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads marks the beginning of a new process, political scientist Matin Mammadli told News.Az.

“Today, cargo has already been delivered to Khankendi both through the Aghdam and Lachin routes. This process is taking place in line with Azerbaijan’s stance. Azerbaijan welcomes the parallel use of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads.” the political scientist said.

The political scientist said he thinks that the problem created artificially by Armenia and the separatist regime in Garabagh has been completely solved. “However, the parallel use of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads can be considered a serious step towards solving the problem. If Armenia and the separatist regime in Garabag avoid committing provocations, this problem will be solved,” he noted.

Mammadli said Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated its readiness to start the reintegration of the Armenian residents of its Garabagh region.

“The start of deliveries to Khankendi both via Aghdam and Lachin routes can also be considered the beginning of a new process regarding reintegration,” he added.

News.Az