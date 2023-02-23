Pardon Issues Commission of Azerbaijan reviews hundreds of appeals

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held a regular meeting today, News.az reports.

Over 200 appeals for pardon were reviewed during the meeting.

As of today, the Commission held discussions on more than 900 appeals for pardon and made appropriate decisions on the matter.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 28.

Following the Presidential Decree of May 27, 2022, as many as 213 people have been granted clemency based on humanist principles as a consequence of reviewing pardon appeals of numerous convicted individuals, and members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations addressed to the head of state.

