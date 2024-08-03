Paris-2024: South Korea defeats Germany to win Gold in mixed team Archery event

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea's mixed archery team, consisting of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin, achieved a decisive 6-0 victory over their German opponents to secure the gold medal and defend their title at the Paris Olympics on Friday, News.az reports citing Olympics.com.

This victory marks the third archery gold medal for South Korea in Paris, highlighting the country's continued dominance in the sport.The United States claimed the bronze medal. Kim has become the first archer to win four gold medals, having secured two in Tokyo and two more in Paris, and he stated that he has no plans to retire from the sport.

News.Az