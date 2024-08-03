Yandex metrika counter

Paris-2024: South Korea defeats Germany to win Gold in mixed team Archery event

  • Sports
  • Share
Paris-2024: South Korea defeats Germany to win Gold in mixed team Archery event

South Korea's mixed archery team, consisting of Lim Si-hyeon and Kim Woo-jin, achieved a decisive 6-0 victory over their German opponents to secure the gold medal and defend their title at the Paris Olympics on Friday, News.az reports citing Olympics.com.

This victory marks the third archery gold medal for South Korea in Paris, highlighting the country's continued dominance in the sport.

The United States claimed the bronze medal. Kim has become the first archer to win four gold medals, having secured two in Tokyo and two more in Paris, and he stated that he has no plans to retire from the sport.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      