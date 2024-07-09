Paris airport workers plan to go on strike ahead of Olympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unions representing workers at Aeroports de Paris ADP are planning to strike on July 17, they said on Monday, days before the start of the 2024 Olympics, to increase pressure on management to meet demands over pay and work conditions, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The unions, including the CGT, CFDT, FO and UNSA unions, are demanding a bonus for all airport staff and additional resources during the busy Olympics period. The Games begin in Paris on July 26.The ADP group runs the French capital's Orly and Roissy Charles de Gaulle airports.

