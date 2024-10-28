Paris applauds UK sanctions targeting three Russian firms

+ ↺ − 16 px

France welcomes today’s adoption by the United Kingdom of a series of sanctions against three Russian companies and their leaders, implicated in Russian digital interference in Europe.

France had reported these actors in June 2023 via the publication of the VIGINUM report on the RRN/Doppelgänger network, and in July 2023 it ensured European sanctions were imposed on these entities.France welcomes the excellent coordination between the EU and NATO Member States to broaden collective efforts to combat Russian interference in Europe and around the world. France condemns this interference and emphasizes, as did the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, that these campaigns have so far failed to significantly disrupt the European public debate or European public support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity.France pays tribute to the tireless work of the fact-checkers and journalists working on a daily basis to put out reliable, high-quality information and combat the manipulation of information.

