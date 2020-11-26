Yandex metrika counter

Paris does not recognize so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" - French Foreign Ministry

Paris does not recognize so-called Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - French Foreign Ministry

Paris does not recognize the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic", said the statement of the French Foreign Ministry, TASS reports.

"On November 25, the Senate adopted a resolution calling for the recognition by the French authorities of the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic". During the debate before the vote, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State at the Foreign Ministry, recalled the position of the French government on this issue. France does not recognize the so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic"," said the statement.


