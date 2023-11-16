Paris hosts conference on peace prospects in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Embassy in France organized here on Wednesday a conference entitled “Peace prospects in the South Caucasus: challenges and opportunities three years after the military operations between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, News.Az reports.

The event, which brought together French professors, researchers, politicians, and lawyers, saw discussions on the situation in the South Caucasus. The participants deliberated on the Azerbaijan-France relations, prospects for bilateral cooperation, stressing the significance of ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus and raising the French community’s awareness about the realities in the region.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijani ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva highlighted the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, Azerbaijan’s peace efforts, the ongoing reconstruction process in the liberated territories, as well as Azerbaijan’s views on the future of the region.

News.Az