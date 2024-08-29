Paris Paralympics: Three Azerbaijani athletes set for action today

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three Azerbaijani paralympians will begin competitions at the 2024 Paralympics Games in Paris on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Konul Suleymanova is set to compete in the swimming event in the S2 backstroke category. Jahan Musayev will participate in the archery triathlon.Taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov (58 kg) will enter the qualification round in the K44 category, starting his first bout in the quarterfinals.Azerbaijan is represented by 18 athletes across seven categories at the Paralympic Games, which will conclude on September 8.

News.Az