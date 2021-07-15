Paris Saint-Germain sign Italian goalkeeper Donnarumma

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signed Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a free transfer Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

PSG said on Twitter that Donnarumma sealed a five-year contract with the French powerhouse that will keep him at Parc des Princes stadium until June 30, 2026.

Donnarumma was a free agent as his contract with AC Milan ended.

The 22-year-old was an AC Milan goalie from 2015-2021 and played 251 matches. He had 88 clean sheets there.

Donnarumma helped the Italian national team win the UEFA EURO 2020 title. He was also named the player of the tournament and selected to the EURO 2020's best 11.

News.Az