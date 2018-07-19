Park named after Muslim Magomayev opens in Kiev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening of the memorial park, which will be named after prominent Azerbaijan singer and composer, people's artist Muslum Magomayev was held on July 18 in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Report informs that the opening of the park is dedicated to the 75th jubilee of the Azerbaijani baritone.

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev have attended the opening ceremony.

A memorial evening of M.Magomayev was held at the P.Tchaikovsky National Music Academy in Kiev.

News.Az

