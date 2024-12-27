Yandex metrika counter

Parliament impeaches South Korean acting president

  • World
  • Share
Parliament impeaches South Korean acting president
© AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man

South Korea’s parliament has impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, Speaker of the National Assembly Woo Won-shik said, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The impeachment was supported by 192 delegates with at least 151 votes required.

Legislators from the ruling party boycotted the vote

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      