Parliament impeaches South Korean acting president
27 Dec 2024 11:59
27 Dec 2024 12:07
South Korea’s parliament has impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, Speaker of the National Assembly Woo Won-shik said,
Reuters
The impeachment was supported by 192 delegates with at least 151 votes required.
Legislators from the ruling party boycotted the vote
