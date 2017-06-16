Parliament ratifies Georgia-Europol deal on joint activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Parliament of Georgia ratified an agreement between Georgia and Europol which refers partnership to fight cross-border crime and terrorism.

With 98 votes for and no one against in the country’s 150-member legislative body the lawmakers supported the Agreement on Operational and Strategic Cooperation between Georgia and Europol.

Through the Parliament approval the deal officially comes into play.

In December of the last year the European Parliament made a historic decision for Georgia by confirming Georgia as a partner of Europol.

In April of this year Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili and Europol's Director Rob Wainwright signed the above mentioned deal to expand cooperation to combat serious and organised cross-border criminal activities.

Europol is the law enforcement agency of the EU that handles criminal intelligence and combating serious international organised crime by means of cooperation between the relevant authorities of the member states, including those tasked with customs, immigration services, border and financial police.

News.Az

News.Az