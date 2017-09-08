Parliament speaker: Minsk group should take more decisive steps

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asadov has received a delegation led by Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Christine Muttonen, on Friday in Baku.

The Speaker of the Parliament noted that Muttonen's will positively influence the relations (Azerbaijan and the OSCE PA). Asadov stressed the importance of expanding ties with authoritative international organizations, including the OSCE PA.

He also informed Muttonen about the current state and prospects of the negotiation process on the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

Asadov noted with regret that despite the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group (MG), the conflict still did not find its solution.

"The negotiation process can not last indefinitely and the Minsk Group engaged in the settlement of the conflict must take decisive steps," the speaker said.

He noted that discussions on Azerbaijan in international organizations sometimes record double standards and those who call themselves the human rights activists demonstrate indifference to the fate of more than 1 million Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons. In addition, Asadov also called it an incorrect approach to equate the invader with those subjected to occupation.

News.Az

